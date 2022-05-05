Gear up for the change! Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has hit the volume of 3555740

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is priced at $71.96 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $71.85 and reached a high price of $72.63, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $71.69. The stock touched a low price of $68.1414.Recently in News on May 3, 2022, Wynn Resorts Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced today that it will release the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). You can read further details here

Wynn Resorts Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $96.50 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $66.01 for the same time period, recorded on 04/27/22.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) full year performance was -43.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wynn Resorts Limited shares are logging -47.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $66.01 and $136.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3555740 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recorded performance in the market was -15.38%, having the revenues showcasing -16.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.37B, as it employees total of 26950 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 81.95, with a change in the price was noted -15.57. In a similar fashion, Wynn Resorts Limited posted a movement of -17.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,157,241 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.39%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Wynn Resorts Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.40%, alongside a downfall of -43.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.44% during last recorded quarter.