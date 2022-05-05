Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

For the readers interested in the stock health of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). It is currently valued at $46.85. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $46.89, after setting-off with the price of $42.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $42.025 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $42.57.Recently in News on May 2, 2022, Daqo New Energy’s subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo Obtained Approval From the Shanghai Stock Exchange for Its Planned Private Offering in China’s A-Share Market. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy”, the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that its subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy (“Xinjiang Daqo”), had obtained approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for its planned private offering in China’s A-share market. You can read further details here

Daqo New Energy Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.60 on 03/09/22, with the lowest value was $32.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) full year performance was -39.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Daqo New Energy Corp. shares are logging -48.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.20 and $90.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1489110 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) recorded performance in the market was 16.20%, having the revenues showcasing 24.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.46B, as it employees total of 2399 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 41.98, with a change in the price was noted +2.78. In a similar fashion, Daqo New Energy Corp. posted a movement of +6.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,469,166 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DQ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Daqo New Energy Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.19%, alongside a downfall of -39.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.24% during last recorded quarter.