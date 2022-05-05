Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), which is $6.16 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.47 after opening rate of $6.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.94 before closing at $6.46.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, Chindata Group Provides Update on its Status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced that the Company is aware of the fact that it was provisionally named by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as a Commission-Identified Issuer under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act of the United States (the “HFCAA”) on May 4th, 2022, following the Company’s filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 29, 2022. You can read further details here

Chindata Group Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.75 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $3.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) full year performance was -53.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares are logging -64.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.75 and $17.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1011098 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) recorded performance in the market was -1.97%, having the revenues showcasing 33.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.27B, as it employees total of 981 workers.

Analysts verdict on Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.69, with a change in the price was noted -1.05. In a similar fashion, Chindata Group Holdings Limited posted a movement of -14.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,053,692 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CD is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Chindata Group Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.27%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Chindata Group Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.36%, alongside a downfall of -53.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.75% during last recorded quarter.