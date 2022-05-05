Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.03M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), which is $52.81 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $55.64 after opening rate of $53.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $52.2025 before closing at $55.28.Recently in News on May 4, 2022, Callon Petroleum Company Announces First Quarter 2022 Results. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) (“Callon” or the “Company”) today reported results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Callon Petroleum Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $66.48 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $43.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) full year performance was 38.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Callon Petroleum Company shares are logging -20.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 108.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.32 and $66.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 857755 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) recorded performance in the market was 16.99%, having the revenues showcasing 3.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.57B, as it employees total of 322 workers.

The Analysts eye on Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Callon Petroleum Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.54, with a change in the price was noted +0.59. In a similar fashion, Callon Petroleum Company posted a movement of +1.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,939,463 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPE is recording 1.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.44.

Technical rundown of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Raw Stochastic average of Callon Petroleum Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.68%.

Considering, the past performance of Callon Petroleum Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.62%, alongside a boost of 38.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.35% during last recorded quarter.