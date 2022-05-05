Bon Natural Life Limited (BON): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) was valued at $4.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.47 while reaching the peak value of $5.54 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.39. The stock current value is $5.02.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, Bon Natural Life Limited Advances Towards Near Term Production and Completes Building Construction of Yumen Plant. HIGHLIGHTS OF A TRANSFORMATIVE 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bon Natural Life Limited shares are logging -71.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.62 and $17.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 931560 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) recorded performance in the market was 11.01%, having the revenues showcasing 46.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.21M, as it employees total of 93 workers.

The Analysts eye on Bon Natural Life Limited (BON)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.90, with a change in the price was noted +0.23. In a similar fashion, Bon Natural Life Limited posted a movement of +4.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 316,699 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BON is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical rundown of Bon Natural Life Limited (BON)

Raw Stochastic average of Bon Natural Life Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.20%.

Considering, the past performance of Bon Natural Life Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.01%. The shares increased approximately by 8.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.81% during last recorded quarter.