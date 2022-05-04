The countdown is on: Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI), which is $0.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.609 after opening rate of $0.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.4695 before closing at $0.43.Recently in News on May 3, 2022, Titan Medical Announces Purchase Order from Medtronic. Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative surgical technologies for single access robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), today announced receipt of a $2.6 million purchase order from Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology. You can read further details here

Titan Medical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7100 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.3800 for the same time period, recorded on 04/26/22.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) full year performance was -64.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Titan Medical Inc. shares are logging -73.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $2.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3295548 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) recorded performance in the market was -8.01%, having the revenues showcasing -8.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 63.78M.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5770, with a change in the price was noted -0.21. In a similar fashion, Titan Medical Inc. posted a movement of -26.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 336,553 in trading volumes.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Titan Medical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.98%, alongside a downfall of -64.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 46.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.59% during last recorded quarter.