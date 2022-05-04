Tenaris S.A. (TS): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tenaris S.A. (TS), which is $30.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $31.49 after opening rate of $31.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $30.885 before closing at $31.10.Recently in News on May 3, 2022, Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agenda of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) announced that its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2022, in accordance with applicable regulation on the holding of corporate meetings adopted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, approved all resolutions on its agenda. You can read further details here

Tenaris S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.28 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $21.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Tenaris S.A. (TS) full year performance was 40.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tenaris S.A. shares are logging -7.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.80 and $33.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 939588 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tenaris S.A. (TS) recorded performance in the market was 49.09%, having the revenues showcasing 20.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.07B, as it employees total of 22776 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tenaris S.A. (TS)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Tenaris S.A. a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.36, with a change in the price was noted +10.54. In a similar fashion, Tenaris S.A. posted a movement of +51.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,714,820 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TS is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Tenaris S.A. (TS)

Raw Stochastic average of Tenaris S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tenaris S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.34%, alongside a boost of 40.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.08% during last recorded quarter.