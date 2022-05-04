Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS): Up ahead of its competition

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) is priced at $1.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.18 and reached a high price of $1.31, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.28. The stock touched a low price of $1.18.Recently in News on April 19, 2022, Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a ~$16 Million Initial Public Offering for Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS). Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a ~$16 Million Initial Public Offering for Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sharps Technology Inc. shares are logging -56.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $3.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6218907 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) recorded performance in the market was -39.34%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.74M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) in the eye of market guru’s

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Sharps Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.34%.