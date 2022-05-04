Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), which is $25.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $27.09 after opening rate of $25.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.81 before closing at $26.52.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers” or the “Company”) today reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock. You can read further details here

Scorpio Tankers Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.90 on 05/04/22, with the lowest value was $11.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) full year performance was 43.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares are logging -4.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.02 and $27.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1054600 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) recorded performance in the market was 107.03%, having the revenues showcasing 82.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.54B, as it employees total of 26 workers.

The Analysts eye on Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Scorpio Tankers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.06, with a change in the price was noted +12.32. In a similar fashion, Scorpio Tankers Inc. posted a movement of +90.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,019,242 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STNG is recording 1.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.36.

Technical rundown of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Raw Stochastic average of Scorpio Tankers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.26%.

Considering, the past performance of Scorpio Tankers Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 107.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.30%, alongside a boost of 43.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 82.02% during last recorded quarter.