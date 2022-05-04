RLX Technology Inc. (RLX): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Let’s start up with the current stock price of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), which is $1.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.08 after opening rate of $2.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.96 before closing at $1.99.Recently in News on May 2, 2022, RLX Technology Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F and Published ESG Report. RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 29, 2022. The Company also published its second Environmental, Social and Governance Report (ESG report) on April 30, 2022. You can read further details here

RLX Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.0900 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.1600 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) full year performance was -81.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RLX Technology Inc. shares are logging -84.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.16 and $12.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2105274 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) recorded performance in the market was -48.97%, having the revenues showcasing -41.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.69B, as it employees total of 725 workers.

Analysts verdict on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.8796, with a change in the price was noted -2.52. In a similar fashion, RLX Technology Inc. posted a movement of -56.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,865,671 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RLX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of RLX Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.15%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of RLX Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.96%, alongside a downfall of -81.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.98% during last recorded quarter.