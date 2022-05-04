Recent Change of 4.12% in the Satellogic Inc. (SATL) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Satellogic Inc. (SATL). It is currently valued at $9.37. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.31, after setting-off with the price of $9.31. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.7744 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.00.Recently in News on May 4, 2022, Satellogic Announces Multiple Launch Agreement With SpaceX for Its Next 68 Sub-Meter Resolution Earth Observation Satellites. Strategic agreement positions Satellogic to achieve weekly remapping of the entire surface of the Earth in 2023 and over 20 daily revisits of any point of interest, unlocking countless commercial, sustainability, and government applications. You can read further details here

Satellogic Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Satellogic Inc. (SATL) full year performance was -8.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Satellogic Inc. shares are logging -24.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.00 and $12.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5873970 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Satellogic Inc. (SATL) recorded performance in the market was -7.22%, having the revenues showcasing 57.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Market experts do have their say about Satellogic Inc. (SATL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Satellogic Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Satellogic Inc. (SATL)

Raw Stochastic average of Satellogic Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Satellogic Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.55%, alongside a downfall of -8.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 1.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.34% during last recorded quarter.