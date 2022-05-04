Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) was valued at $4.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.75 while reaching the peak value of $4.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.47. The stock current value is $3.76.Recently in News on April 29, 2022, Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Over-allotment Option. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OST), a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 3,881,250 ordinary shares, including 506,250 ordinary shares comprising the underwriters’ over-allotment option which was exercised in full, at a public offering price of $4.00 per ordinary share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $15,525,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The Offering closed on April 29, 2022 and the ordinary shares began trading on April 27, 2022 on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “OST.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. shares are logging -92.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.91 and $47.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3352396 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) recorded performance in the market was -88.02%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.12M, as it employees total of 233 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.02%.