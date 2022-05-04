On Holding AG (ONON): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of On Holding AG (ONON), which is $24.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.86 after opening rate of $25.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.77 before closing at $26.29.Recently in News on May 3, 2022, On to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, before U.S. financial markets open. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, On Holding AG shares are logging -55.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.75 and $55.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 927219 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the On Holding AG (ONON) recorded performance in the market was -30.47%, having the revenues showcasing -7.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.43B, as it employees total of 1158 workers.

Specialists analysis on On Holding AG (ONON)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.81, with a change in the price was noted -14.76. In a similar fashion, On Holding AG posted a movement of -37.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,402,326 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONON is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Trends and Technical analysis: On Holding AG (ONON)

Raw Stochastic average of On Holding AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.40%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.47%. The shares increased approximately by 9.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.36% during last recorded quarter.