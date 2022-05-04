Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG). It is currently valued at $12.08. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.10, after setting-off with the price of $11.21. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.92 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.25.Recently in News on April 19, 2022, Lightwave Logic Announces Publication of U.S. Patent Application for New Hybrid Photonics to Enable Improved Modulator Fabrication in High-Volume Foundry Manufacturing. New Patent Application to Simplify Fabrication of Polymer Modulators Designed to Integrate with Silicon Photonics to Enable Enhanced Internet Traffic Flow and Reduced Energy Usage. You can read further details here

Lightwave Logic Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.79 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $5.54 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) full year performance was 619.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lightwave Logic Inc. shares are logging -40.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 801.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.34 and $20.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 602131 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) recorded performance in the market was -18.82%, having the revenues showcasing 58.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.39B, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lightwave Logic Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.52, with a change in the price was noted -6.52. In a similar fashion, Lightwave Logic Inc. posted a movement of -35.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,176,555 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LWLG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Lightwave Logic Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.05%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lightwave Logic Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.06%, alongside a boost of 619.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 8.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.32% during last recorded quarter.