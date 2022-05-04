Investors have a limited window left to buy Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH), which is $16.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.69 after opening rate of $18.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.69 before closing at $18.11.Recently in News on May 3, 2022, Freshworks Reports First Quarter 2022 Results. First quarter revenue grew 42% year over year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Freshworks Inc. shares are logging -68.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.60 and $53.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4201658 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) recorded performance in the market was -35.42%, having the revenues showcasing -24.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.01B, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

Analysts verdict on Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Freshworks Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.86, with a change in the price was noted -12.07. In a similar fashion, Freshworks Inc. posted a movement of -41.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,443,242 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FRSH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Freshworks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.13%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Freshworks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.42%. The shares increased approximately by -2.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.72% during last recorded quarter.