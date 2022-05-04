Genius Group Limited (GNS): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Genius Group Limited (GNS) is priced at $6.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.71 and reached a high price of $6.41, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.71. The stock touched a low price of $5.62.Recently in News on April 27, 2022, Jim Rogers-backed Tiger Brokers sponsor Global Impact Investor Summit 2022. Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) is pleased to confirm that Tiger Brokers, a leading global online broker, will be sponsoring this year’s Global Impact Investor Summit on 28th and 29th April 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Group Limited shares are logging -83.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.37 and $36.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2275588 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Group Limited (GNS) recorded performance in the market was -79.64%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 133.64M, as it employees total of 254 workers.

Specialists analysis on Genius Group Limited (GNS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genius Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.64%. The shares increased approximately by 6.88% in the 7-day charts.