Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

At the end of the latest market close, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) was valued at $0.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.7118 while reaching the peak value of $0.7351 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.6903. The stock current value is $0.71.Recently in News on April 26, 2022, Solectrac Continues to Advance Fully Electric, Zero-Emissions Tractor Sales with New Dealer Retail Partnership in the Southeast. Solectrac, makers of all-electric tractors and an operating company of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), announces the continued expansion of its certified sales and dealer partnership network with the addition of Columbiana Tractor, LLC., located in Westover, Alabama. This announcement marks the first certified retail location in the southeastern region for Solectrac. With this new dealer partnership, Solectrac and Columbiana Tractor will deliver sustainable, electric tractor solutions to serve the region’s agricultural customers, hobby farmers, rural lifestylers and first-time tractor buyers. With Columbiana Tractor’s end-to-end sales, financing, and service options, customers will be able to reduce their total cost of ownership without sacrificing safety, performance and reliability. Over the next few months, Columbiana Tractors will offer Solectrac’s full lineup of electric tractors, starting with the e25 compact electric tractor and later the award-winning e70N, a powerful, narrow electric tractor purposely built for vineyards and commercial farms, variants and other products. You can read further details here

Ideanomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.6827 for the same time period, recorded on 05/02/22.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) full year performance was -72.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideanomics Inc. shares are logging -80.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.68 and $3.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3786810 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) recorded performance in the market was -40.83%, having the revenues showcasing -36.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 365.66M, as it employees total of 110 workers.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Ideanomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0376, with a change in the price was noted -0.91. In a similar fashion, Ideanomics Inc. posted a movement of -56.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,697,842 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDEX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.56%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ideanomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.35%, alongside a downfall of -72.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.04% during last recorded quarter.