ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) was valued at $0.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.272 while reaching the peak value of $0.278 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.2603. The stock current value is $0.26.Recently in News on May 2, 2022, ENDRA Life Sciences to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, today announced that the company will report financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022 after the close of trading on the U.S. financial markets. Management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results, provide an update on recent corporate developments and answer questions. You can read further details here

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7900 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.2220 for the same time period, recorded on 04/18/22.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) full year performance was -88.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares are logging -89.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $2.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1366444 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) recorded performance in the market was -61.56%, having the revenues showcasing -56.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.63M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

Specialists analysis on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5030, with a change in the price was noted -0.59. In a similar fashion, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. posted a movement of -68.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,655,414 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NDRA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)

Raw Stochastic average of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.71%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.06%, alongside a downfall of -88.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.48% during last recorded quarter.