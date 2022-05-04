Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ). It is currently valued at $5.09. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.92, after setting-off with the price of $4.57. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.4555 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.87.Recently in News on April 22, 2022, Argus Updates Equity Research Report Coverage on Dogness (DOGZ). Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced that Argus Research, an investment research firm, updated its Equity Research Report coverage on Dogness. You can read further details here

Dogness (International) Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.98 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $1.95 for the same time period, recorded on 04/22/22.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) full year performance was 214.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dogness (International) Corporation shares are logging -43.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 291.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $8.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1171028 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) recorded performance in the market was -42.09%, having the revenues showcasing 36.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 168.31M, as it employees total of 272 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.73, with a change in the price was noted -0.08. In a similar fashion, Dogness (International) Corporation posted a movement of -1.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,449,690 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOGZ is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Technical breakdown of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Dogness (International) Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dogness (International) Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.66%, alongside a boost of 214.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.41% during last recorded quarter.