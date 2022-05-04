Do JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) beta value of 0.91 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS), which is $54.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $54.91 after opening rate of $50.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $50.49 before closing at $50.56.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, JinkoSolar Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.58 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $35.41 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) full year performance was 58.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares are logging -18.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.39 and $66.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 949469 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) recorded performance in the market was 17.71%, having the revenues showcasing 20.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.73B, as it employees total of 31030 workers.

Specialists analysis on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.11, with a change in the price was noted +5.46. In a similar fashion, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +11.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,279,748 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JKS is recording 3.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.88.

Trends and Technical analysis: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

Raw Stochastic average of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.50%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.90%, alongside a boost of 58.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.54% during last recorded quarter.