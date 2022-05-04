Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) is on the roll with an average volume of 391.55K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO), which is $1.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.21 after opening rate of $1.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.1661 before closing at $1.20.Recently in News on May 4, 2022, Aptose Receives Fast Track Designation for HM43239 in Relapsed/Refractory AML Patients and FLT3 Mutation. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with FLT3 mutation. Currently, an international Phase 1/2 clinical trial is ongoing for HM43239 in the R/R AML patient population. HM43239 received orphan drug designation from the FDA for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in 2018. You can read further details here

Aptose Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5500 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.0000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) full year performance was -78.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -80.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $5.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1085885 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) recorded performance in the market was -11.11%, having the revenues showcasing -10.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 108.80M, as it employees total of 41 workers.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2698, with a change in the price was noted -0.86. In a similar fashion, Aptose Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -42.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 758,291 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APTO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Aptose Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Aptose Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.45%, alongside a downfall of -78.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.45% during last recorded quarter.