This is to seal it as Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) shares are up 15.46% from its 52-week low

For the readers interested in the stock health of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). It is currently valued at $2.39. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.525, after setting-off with the price of $2.46. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.31 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.46.Recently in News on May 2, 2022, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance 2022 Conference. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Brian Coleman, CFO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5:50 p.m., Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.10 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $2.31 for the same time period, recorded on 05/02/22.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was -5.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -41.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.07 and $4.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6589441 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was -27.79%, having the revenues showcasing -21.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.26B, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

The Analysts eye on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.31, with a change in the price was noted -0.73. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -23.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,638,696 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.86%.

Considering, the past performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.59%, alongside a downfall of -5.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.90% during last recorded quarter.