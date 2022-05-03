TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI), which is $4.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.735 after opening rate of $3.56 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.56 before closing at $3.70.Recently in News on May 2, 2022, TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS WITH EPS OF $0.06, NET INCOME OF $7.7 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $20.5 MILLION. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI) today announced first quarter 2022 results. You can read further details here

TETRA Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.47 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $2.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) full year performance was 48.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TETRA Technologies Inc. shares are logging -3.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.32 and $4.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1863158 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) recorded performance in the market was 30.28%, having the revenues showcasing 26.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 476.19M, as it employees total of 1100 workers.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.27, with a change in the price was noted +1.70. In a similar fashion, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +65.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,108,609 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TTI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.52.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of TETRA Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of TETRA Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.55%, alongside a boost of 48.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.28% during last recorded quarter.