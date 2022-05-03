T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) is on the roll with an average volume of 929.08K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) was valued at $4.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.78 while reaching the peak value of $4.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.8216. The stock current value is $3.11.Recently in News on May 2, 2022, Trust Stamp Signs MOU with Malta Enterprise and Plug and Play. Trust Stamp’s Quantum Foundation joins Malta Enterprise and Plug and Play Switzerland as founding members of the Malta Acceleration Program. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.05 on 04/28/22, with the lowest value was $1.74 for the same time period, recorded on 04/27/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, T Stamp Inc. shares are logging -76.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 207.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $13.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 787712 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) recorded performance in the market was -22.25%, having the revenues showcasing -52.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.47M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Analysts verdict on T Stamp Inc. (IDAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the T Stamp Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.60, with a change in the price was noted -0.89. In a similar fashion, T Stamp Inc. posted a movement of -22.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 594,433 in trading volumes.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of T Stamp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.83%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of T Stamp Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.25%. The shares increased approximately by 59.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by 36.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.26% during last recorded quarter.