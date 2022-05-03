Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $30.80

At the end of the latest market close, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) was valued at $35.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $35.47 while reaching the peak value of $36.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $35.17. The stock current value is $36.05.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, Suncor Energy Responds to Elliott Investment Management. Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – April 28, 2022) – Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today issued the following statement in response to the letter it received this morning from Elliott Investment Management L.P. (“Elliott”):. You can read further details here

Suncor Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $37.59 on 04/29/22, with the lowest value was $25.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) full year performance was 64.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Suncor Energy Inc. shares are logging -4.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.10 and $37.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7928397 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) recorded performance in the market was 44.03%, having the revenues showcasing 26.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.07B, as it employees total of 16922 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Suncor Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.54, with a change in the price was noted +10.98. In a similar fashion, Suncor Energy Inc. posted a movement of +43.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,760,463 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SU is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Technical breakdown of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Raw Stochastic average of Suncor Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Suncor Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.07%, alongside a boost of 64.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.18% during last recorded quarter.