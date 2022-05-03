Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) is priced at $6.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.04 and reached a high price of $6.09, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.09. The stock touched a low price of $5.99.Recently in News on April 29, 2022, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. Enters Agreement to be Acquired by GI Partners. Upon closing, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will operate as a privately held company with a continued focus on providing cloud software solutions for the public sector. You can read further details here

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.79 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $2.51 for the same time period, recorded on 04/22/22.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) full year performance was 18.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares are logging -25.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 141.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.51 and $8.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8406130 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) recorded performance in the market was -9.85%, having the revenues showcasing 19.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 166.70M, as it employees total of 395 workers.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.65, with a change in the price was noted -1.57. In a similar fashion, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -20.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 387,019 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GTYH is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.62%.

If we look into the earlier routines of GTY Technology Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.53%, alongside a boost of 18.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 120.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by 87.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.60% during last recorded quarter.