Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT): Major Movement on the Horizon

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) is priced at $1.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.15 and reached a high price of $1.41, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.18. The stock touched a low price of $1.14.Recently in News on April 14, 2022, LIXTE Biotechnology Announces the Closing of $5.8 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market. LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT), a clinical-stage drug discovery company developing pharmacologically active drugs for use in cancer treatment, today announced that it has closed a registered direct offering with certain institutional and accredited investors for $5.8 million of common stock. The Company issued a total of 2,900,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $2.00 per share. You can read further details here

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.9500 on 04/12/22, with the lowest value was $1.0800 for the same time period, recorded on 04/11/22.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) full year performance was -46.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. shares are logging -72.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $4.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3075330 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) recorded performance in the market was 15.97%, having the revenues showcasing -28.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.92M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Specialists analysis on Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4963, with a change in the price was noted -0.03. In a similar fashion, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -2.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,520,673 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LIXT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

Raw Stochastic average of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.93%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.60%, alongside a downfall of -46.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.87% during last recorded quarter.