Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), which is $4.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.00 after opening rate of $3.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.48 before closing at $3.62.Recently in News on May 2, 2022, Kingsoft Cloud Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 2, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ksyun.com as well as the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. You can read further details here

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.69 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) full year performance was -90.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares are logging -91.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.50 and $45.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2903374 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) recorded performance in the market was -74.60%, having the revenues showcasing -52.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 999.24M, as it employees total of 2166 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.62, with a change in the price was noted -12.36. In a similar fashion, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited posted a movement of -75.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,917,093 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KC is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Raw Stochastic average of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.59%, alongside a downfall of -90.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.66% during last recorded quarter.