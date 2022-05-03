ION Geophysical Corporation (IO): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO), which is $0.46 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.4889 after opening rate of $0.4636 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.445 before closing at $0.49.Recently in News on April 22, 2022, ION Receives Non-compliance Notice from NYSE Regarding 10-K Filing Delinquency. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) today announced that on April 18, 2022 it received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards given the Company failed to timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The filing delinquency is due to the Company’s filing for voluntary Chapter 11 relief on April 12, 2022. You can read further details here

ION Geophysical Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7400 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.3492 for the same time period, recorded on 04/14/22.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) full year performance was -79.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ION Geophysical Corporation shares are logging -82.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $2.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1217925 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) recorded performance in the market was -48.27%, having the revenues showcasing -1.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.94M, as it employees total of 428 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ION Geophysical Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8214, with a change in the price was noted -1.11. In a similar fashion, ION Geophysical Corporation posted a movement of -71.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,299,000 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

Raw Stochastic average of ION Geophysical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ION Geophysical Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.89%, alongside a downfall of -79.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -33.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -47.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.04% during last recorded quarter.