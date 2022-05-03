ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 12.49M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), which is $19.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.245 after opening rate of $19.19 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.895 before closing at $19.04.Recently in News on April 12, 2022, Ocugen, Inc. Provides Update on its Phase 2/3 Study of COVAXIN™ (BBV152). Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene therapies, biologicals and vaccines, announced that the Company was informed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the agency placed its Phase 2/3 immuno-bridging and broadening study for COVAXIN™ (BBV152), OCU-002, on clinical hold. This is a result of the Company’s decision to voluntarily implement a temporary pause in dosing participants of OCU-002 while it evaluates statements made by the World Health Organization following their inspection of Bharat Biotech International Limited’s (BBIL) manufacturing facility. We will work with the FDA to address any questions. You can read further details here

ICICI Bank Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.34 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $16.36 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/22.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) full year performance was 17.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ICICI Bank Limited shares are logging -14.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.74 and $22.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7946127 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) recorded performance in the market was -3.03%, having the revenues showcasing -11.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.32B, as it employees total of 97488 workers.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 42 analysts gave the ICICI Bank Limited a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.77, with a change in the price was noted +0.09. In a similar fashion, ICICI Bank Limited posted a movement of +0.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,937,491 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IBN is recording 0.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.88.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ICICI Bank Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ICICI Bank Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.27%, alongside a boost of 17.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.69% during last recorded quarter.