Gear up for the change! AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) has hit the volume of 1994560

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN), which is $91.59 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $98.15 after opening rate of $98.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $88.68 before closing at $97.75.Recently in News on April 12, 2022, AMN Healthcare ESG Report Shows Powerful Progress in Social Impact and Sustainability. AMN Healthcare, the leader in total healthcare talent solutions, accelerated its social impact and sustainability progress last year, achieving an industry-leading 56% women on its corporate Board of Directors and spending $190 million with businesses that are diverse-owned, according to the company’s inaugural 2021 Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) Report. You can read further details here

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $123.58 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $88.68 for the same time period, recorded on 05/02/22.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) full year performance was 12.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares are logging -29.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $79.01 and $129.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1994560 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) recorded performance in the market was -25.13%, having the revenues showcasing -9.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.34B, as it employees total of 3800 workers.

Specialists analysis on AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the AMN Healthcare Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 105.90, with a change in the price was noted -20.71. In a similar fashion, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. posted a movement of -18.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 625,796 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMN is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.72.

Trends and Technical analysis: AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

Raw Stochastic average of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.45%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.20%, alongside a boost of 12.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.62% during last recorded quarter.