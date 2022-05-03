Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI), which is $0.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.659 after opening rate of $0.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.59 before closing at $0.65.Recently in News on April 1, 2022, Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Report on Digital Brands Group, Inc.. Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands across complementary categories. The report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download it in its entirety, please visit https: You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Brands Group Inc. shares are logging -93.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $8.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 773578 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) recorded performance in the market was -73.52%, having the revenues showcasing -53.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.31M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

The Analysts eye on Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital Brands Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5540, with a change in the price was noted -1.82. In a similar fashion, Digital Brands Group Inc. posted a movement of -74.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 643,142 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Brands Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.25%.

Considering, the past performance of Digital Brands Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.52%. The shares increased approximately by -23.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -67.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.51% during last recorded quarter.