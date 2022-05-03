Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO), which is $7.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.82 after an opening rate of $7.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.34 before closing at $7.85.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares are logging -38.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.58 and $12.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 821059 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) recorded performance in the market was -1.20%.

Analysts verdict on Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.20%. The shares increased approximately by 2.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.93% in the period of the last 30 days.