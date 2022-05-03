Boiling and ready to burst as Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) last month performance was -12.07%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON), which is $1.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.03 after opening rate of $0.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.93 before closing at $0.93.Recently in News on April 29, 2022, Ebang International Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global blockchain technology company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Ebang International Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8800 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.7000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) full year performance was -73.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -75.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $4.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1038099 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recorded performance in the market was -0.97%, having the revenues showcasing 12.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 141.99M, as it employees total of 205 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ebang International Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1485, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, Ebang International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -28.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,407,278 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ebang International Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.00%, alongside a downfall of -73.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.04% during last recorded quarter.