Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) was valued at $3.59. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.59 while reaching the peak value of $3.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.26. The stock current value is $3.34.Recently in News on April 21, 2022, Blue Water Vaccines Presents New Data Supporting Universal Influenza Vaccine Candidate at the World Vaccine Congress 2022 in Washington, DC. Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (“BWV” or “Blue Water Vaccines” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational vaccines, today issued the below statement regarding its Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 20, 2022, which included a presentation (the “WVC presentation”) delivered by the Company at the World Vaccine Congress 2022 in Washington, DC. This presentation by Brian Price, Ph.D., BWV’s Head of Technology Strategy, shows identification of H3N2 and influenza B epitopes of limited variability discovered by scientists at The University of Oxford. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares are logging -96.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and -4.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.51 and $90.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 509103 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) recorded performance in the market was -94.18%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.57M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Specialists analysis on Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BWV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 0.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.13%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.18%. The shares increased approximately by -27.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -94.09% in the period of the last 30 days.