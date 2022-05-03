AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Quarterly Performance is -58.96%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC). It is currently valued at $0.32. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.386, after setting-off with the price of $0.3676. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.3088 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.38.Recently in News on April 11, 2022, AnPac Bio and New Investor Sign Equity Investment Totaling $15 Million. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced that on April 4, 2022, the Company and Hunan Weitou Technology Co., Ltd. (“new investor”) have signed a legally binding equity investment totaling $15 Million which will be invested in five installments over the next 30 months. You can read further details here

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2799 for the same time period, recorded on 04/26/22.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) full year performance was -94.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares are logging -94.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $5.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1230447 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) recorded performance in the market was -73.37%, having the revenues showcasing -58.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.99M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7694, with a change in the price was noted -0.88. In a similar fashion, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -72.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 891,565 in trading volumes.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.62%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -87.21%, alongside a downfall of -94.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.96% during last recorded quarter.