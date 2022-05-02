Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is on the roll with an average volume of 9.36M in the recent 3 months

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is priced at $7.66 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.87 and reached a high price of $8.04, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.19. The stock touched a low price of $7.65.Recently in News on April 27, 2022, Vipshop Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for three years ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2022. The annual report is available on the Company’s website at ir.vip.com. Holders of the Company’s securities may request a copy of the Company’s annual report free of charge according to the instructions provided on the Company’s website. You can read further details here

Vipshop Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.70 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $5.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) full year performance was -75.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vipshop Holdings Limited shares are logging -76.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.75 and $32.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10245758 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) recorded performance in the market was -8.81%, having the revenues showcasing -6.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.88B, as it employees total of 8013 workers.

The Analysts eye on Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.60, with a change in the price was noted -1.49. In a similar fashion, Vipshop Holdings Limited posted a movement of -16.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,883,476 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VIPS is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Raw Stochastic average of Vipshop Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.75%.

Considering, the past performance of Vipshop Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.10%, alongside a downfall of -75.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.47% during last recorded quarter.