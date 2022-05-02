Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) was valued at $4.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.40 while reaching the peak value of $4.69 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.23. The stock current value is $4.16.Recently in News on April 20, 2022, Uranium Energy Corp Expands U.S. Warehoused Physical Uranium Program to 5 Million Pounds U3O8. NYSE American Symbol – UEC. You can read further details here

Uranium Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.60 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $2.34 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) full year performance was 46.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uranium Energy Corp. shares are logging -36.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.89 and $6.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8123870 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) recorded performance in the market was 26.87%, having the revenues showcasing 70.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.26B, as it employees total of 47 workers.

Analysts verdict on Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.95, with a change in the price was noted +0.59. In a similar fashion, Uranium Energy Corp. posted a movement of +16.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,721,384 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UEC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Uranium Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.39%, alongside a boost of 46.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 70.68% during last recorded quarter.