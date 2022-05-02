The Stars are Aligning for Holders of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is priced at $1.88 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.155 and reached a high price of $2.18, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.81. The stock touched a low price of $1.88.Recently in News on April 16, 2022, DiDi to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on May 23, 2022. DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI) today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) at No. 1 Block B, Shangdong Digital Valley, No. 8 Dongbeiwang West Road, Haidian District, Beijing, China on May 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., Beijing Time, or 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DiDi Global Inc. shares are logging -89.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.65 and $18.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 73461671 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) recorded performance in the market was -62.25%, having the revenues showcasing -49.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.56B, as it employees total of 15914 workers.

Market experts do have their say about DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.9688, with a change in the price was noted -4.79. In a similar fashion, DiDi Global Inc. posted a movement of -71.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 41,128,352 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DIDI is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)

Raw Stochastic average of DiDi Global Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of DiDi Global Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.25%. The shares 9.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.46% during last recorded quarter.