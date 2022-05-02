Smart Sand Inc. (SND): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Smart Sand Inc. (SND) was valued at $3.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.99 while reaching the peak value of $4.47 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.85. The stock current value is $4.35.Recently in News on April 21, 2022, Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call. Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call for investors on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss recent events and the results. Chuck Young, the Company’s chief executive officer, Lee Beckelman, the Company’s chief financial officer and John Young, the Company’s chief operating officer, will host the call. You can read further details here

Smart Sand Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.95 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $1.77 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) full year performance was 79.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Smart Sand Inc. shares are logging -12.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 151.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.73 and $4.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 621073 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Smart Sand Inc. (SND) recorded performance in the market was 144.38%, having the revenues showcasing 130.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 178.39M, as it employees total of 239 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Smart Sand Inc. (SND)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Smart Sand Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.79, with a change in the price was noted +2.50. In a similar fashion, Smart Sand Inc. posted a movement of +135.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 303,435 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SND is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of Smart Sand Inc. (SND)

Raw Stochastic average of Smart Sand Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.88%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Smart Sand Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 144.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 80.50%, alongside a boost of 79.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 130.16% during last recorded quarter.