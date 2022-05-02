RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.76

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is priced at $1.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.46 and reached a high price of $1.49, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.43. The stock touched a low price of $1.29.Recently in News on April 6, 2022, RISE Education Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance. RISE Education Cayman Ltd (“RISE” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: REDU) today announced that it has received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that its continued non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), which requires maintenance of a minimum closing bid price of US$1.00 per share, could serve as an additional basis for the delisting of the Company’s securities from Nasdaq. The Company was previously granted a 180-day grace period to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement on September 27, 2021, which expired on March 28, 2022. The Company plans to provide an update to both the Staff and the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) regarding its efforts to evidence compliance with all applicable criteria for initial listing upon its business combination with Dada Auto Inc. (“NaaS”), including the higher threshold, US$4.00 minimum closing bid price requirement, within the time period granted by the Staff. You can read further details here

RISE Education Cayman Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6200 on 04/22/22, with the lowest value was $0.4155 for the same time period, recorded on 02/09/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) full year performance was -61.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares are logging -66.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 210.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $3.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 746727 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) recorded performance in the market was 160.71%, having the revenues showcasing 193.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 84.70M, as it employees total of 3621 workers.

Specialists analysis on RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RISE Education Cayman Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7271, with a change in the price was noted +0.73. In a similar fashion, RISE Education Cayman Ltd posted a movement of +129.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 798,210 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REDU is recording 0.96 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.91.

Trends and Technical analysis: RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

Raw Stochastic average of RISE Education Cayman Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.94%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 160.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.29%, alongside a downfall of -61.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 193.18% during last recorded quarter.