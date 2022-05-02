Recent Change of -22.36% in the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) is priced at $0.17 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.18 and reached a high price of $0.1855, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.22. The stock touched a low price of $0.17.Recently in News on April 29, 2022, CooTek Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) (“CooTek” or the “Company”), a global mobile internet company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 29, 2022. You can read further details here

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6400 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1700 for the same time period, recorded on 04/29/22.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) full year performance was -92.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares are logging -93.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $2.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5062078 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) recorded performance in the market was -72.31%, having the revenues showcasing -46.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.31M, as it employees total of 759 workers.

Analysts verdict on CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3423, with a change in the price was noted -0.43. In a similar fashion, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. posted a movement of -71.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,000,172 in trading volumes.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CooTek (Cayman) Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -84.68%, alongside a downfall of -92.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.00% during last recorded quarter.