Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), which is $2.03 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.38 after opening rate of $2.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.18 before closing at $2.18.Recently in News on April 29, 2022, Lordstown Motors Announces Timing of First Quarter Financial Results and Webcast; Provides Update on Foxconn Transactions. Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE) (“Lordstown Motors”), a developer of electric light-duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, today announced that it will release its first quarter financial results before market open on May 9, 2022. The company will then host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Lordstown Motors Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.84 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.99 for the same time period, recorded on 05/02/22.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) full year performance was -78.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lordstown Motors Corp. shares are logging -87.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.99 and $15.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6388487 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) recorded performance in the market was -36.81%, having the revenues showcasing -11.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 444.00M, as it employees total of 632 workers.

The Analysts eye on Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lordstown Motors Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.02, with a change in the price was noted -2.24. In a similar fashion, Lordstown Motors Corp. posted a movement of -52.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,464,883 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIDE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Raw Stochastic average of Lordstown Motors Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.62%.

Considering, the past performance of Lordstown Motors Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.75%, alongside a downfall of -78.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -37.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.02% during last recorded quarter.