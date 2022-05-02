Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is priced at $1.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.34 and reached a high price of $1.45, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.36. The stock touched a low price of $1.28.Recently in News on April 25, 2022, The Buzz EV News Features Mullen Automotive in ‘What Is the Mullen FIVE & What’s Next for the EV Maker – Q&A’. The Buzz recently featured a roundtable Q&A interview with members of Mullen’s executive team, discussing key topics such as company distinction, consumer feedback, vehicle technology, batteries and vehicle range. You can read further details here

Mullen Automotive Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.8600 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) full year performance was -88.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mullen Automotive Inc. shares are logging -91.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $15.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 33927564 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) recorded performance in the market was -74.76%, having the revenues showcasing -53.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 387.30M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

Specialists analysis on Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mullen Automotive Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.0077, with a change in the price was noted -5.42. In a similar fashion, Mullen Automotive Inc. posted a movement of -80.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 85,237,461 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.76%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -84.32%, alongside a downfall of -88.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -10.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -56.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.52% during last recorded quarter.