Missfresh Limited (MF): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Missfresh Limited (MF) was valued at $0.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.729 while reaching the peak value of $0.7685 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.51. The stock current value is $0.52.Recently in News on April 26, 2022, MissFresh Triples its Stock and Accelerates the Delivery Efforts to Meet Increasing Consumer Demand. After some of COVID cases in Beijing and mass COVID-19 testing in most of the city, residents snapped up food and other suppliers with the fear of rising number of cases. Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF), a pioneer in China’s neighborhood retail industry, has tripled its stock volume to meet consumer demand during this challenging time. with more than 200 tons of “essential for livelihood” commodities such as meat, eggs, vegetables, and fruits, the Missfresh customers are able to access to fresh goods. In addition, the supplies of other non-perishable foods including oil, frozen foods and meats have also been expanded and stocked. For more than 20 stores in key areas, Missfresh is carrying out a second round of replenishment in the afternoon and will continue to increase shipment according to the consumer demand. The daily order volume on April 24th and April 25th increased 6 times compared with the same period in the last week. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Missfresh Limited shares are logging -95.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and -26.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12921182 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Missfresh Limited (MF) recorded performance in the market was -89.70%, having the revenues showcasing -81.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 168.10M, as it employees total of 1429 workers.

Analysts verdict on Missfresh Limited (MF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Missfresh Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.7101, with a change in the price was noted -3.70. In a similar fashion, Missfresh Limited posted a movement of -87.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,558,794 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MF is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Missfresh Limited (MF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Missfresh Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 0.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Missfresh Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.70%. The shares increased approximately by -44.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -59.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -81.44% during last recorded quarter.