Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) was valued at $0.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.0625 while reaching the peak value of $0.065 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.0411. The stock current value is $0.05.Recently in News on March 16, 2022, Radius Health Announces Leadership Appointments. Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RDUS), today announced appointments to new roles on its executive leadership team, effective immediately. You can read further details here

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) full year performance was -99.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -99.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and -6.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.05 and $9.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 839452 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) recorded performance in the market was -97.91%, having the revenues showcasing -97.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.13M, as it employees total of 82 workers.

The Analysts eye on Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Kaleido Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO)

Considering, the past performance of Kaleido Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -97.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -98.80%, alongside a downfall of -99.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -31.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -97.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -97.13% during last recorded quarter.