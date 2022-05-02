Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ), which is $4.04 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.04 after opening rate of $3.64 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.64 before closing at $3.67.Recently in News on April 27, 2022, Innoviz Sets First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Wednesday, May 11 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), a leading provider of high performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, will host a conference call and webinar on Wednesday, May 11 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its operational and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Operational and financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. You can read further details here

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.47 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.89 for the same time period, recorded on 04/22/22.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) full year performance was -64.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -65.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.89 and $11.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2068596 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) recorded performance in the market was -36.28%, having the revenues showcasing 8.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 492.60M, as it employees total of 404 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.27, with a change in the price was noted -1.87. In a similar fashion, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. posted a movement of -31.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,176,178 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INVZ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.24%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Innoviz Technologies Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.31%, alongside a downfall of -64.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 37.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.02% during last recorded quarter.