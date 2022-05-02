Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Major Movement on the Horizon

For the readers interested in the stock health of Gerdau S.A. (GGB). It is currently valued at $5.67. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.01, after setting-off with the price of $5.95. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.6143 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.86.

Gerdau S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.62 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $4.55 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) full year performance was -5.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gerdau S.A. shares are logging -20.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.19 and $7.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22729670 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gerdau S.A. (GGB) recorded performance in the market was 15.24%, having the revenues showcasing 9.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.32B, as it employees total of 40061 workers.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Gerdau S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.47, with a change in the price was noted +0.70. In a similar fashion, Gerdau S.A. posted a movement of +14.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,834,170 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GGB is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Gerdau S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.27%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Gerdau S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.85%, alongside a downfall of -5.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.04% during last recorded quarter.