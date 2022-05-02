Gear up for the change! Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) has hit the volume of 636152

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) is priced at $6.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.33 and reached a high price of $6.73, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.40. The stock touched a low price of $6.33.Recently in News on April 27, 2022, Cue Health to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Cue Health (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. In conjunction with the release, Cue will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cue Health Inc. shares are logging -70.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.48 and $22.55.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 636152 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) recorded performance in the market was -50.04%, having the revenues showcasing -12.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 938.40M, as it employees total of 1290 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cue Health Inc. (HLTH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cue Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.06, with a change in the price was noted -4.02. In a similar fashion, Cue Health Inc. posted a movement of -37.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 734,306 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HLTH is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Cue Health Inc. (HLTH)

Raw Stochastic average of Cue Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cue Health Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.04%. The shares increased approximately by 2.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.07% during last recorded quarter.