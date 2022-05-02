Cyngn Inc. (CYN) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cyngn Inc. (CYN), which is $5.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.80 after opening rate of $3.84 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.78 before closing at $3.93.Recently in News on April 29, 2022, Cyngn Announces Closing of $20 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market. Cyngn (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today closed its previously announced private placement pursuant to a securities purchase agreement entered into on April 28, 2022 with certain institutional and accredited investors for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $20 million, before deducting fees to the placement agent and other offering expenses payable by the Company. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyngn Inc. shares are logging -44.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 411.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $9.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 33738282 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyngn Inc. (CYN) recorded performance in the market was 22.67%, having the revenues showcasing 260.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 106.48M, as it employees total of 42 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cyngn Inc. (CYN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cyngn Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.62, with a change in the price was noted +0.25. In a similar fashion, Cyngn Inc. posted a movement of +4.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,872,573 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cyngn Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cyngn Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.67%. The shares increased approximately by 105.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 275.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 260.78% during last recorded quarter.